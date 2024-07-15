Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,320,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,346. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

