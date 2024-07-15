Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $616.01. 494,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,388. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.85. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock worth $49,055,307. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

