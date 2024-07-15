Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.2 %

ALLE traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.72. 379,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

