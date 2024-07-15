Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,109 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,685. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

