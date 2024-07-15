Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $104,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.
Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal
In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Warrior Met Coal Price Performance
Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 795,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.
Warrior Met Coal Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
