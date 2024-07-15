Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 360,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,358.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,421.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,303.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

