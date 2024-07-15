MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
CMU stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
