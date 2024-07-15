Michelle A. O’hara Acquires 1,000 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.37. 929,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

