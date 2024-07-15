MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 5,168,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,372,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Featured Stories

