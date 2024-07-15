Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
