Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 170,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,723. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

