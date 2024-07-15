Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 103.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.70. 109,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,673. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.22 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

