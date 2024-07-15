Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $6.77 on Monday, reaching $210.94. The company had a trading volume of 512,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

