Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 91.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

