Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 349,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

VKTX traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,211. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

