Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,697. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

