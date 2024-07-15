Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.29. 386,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $8,509,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.