Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $446.70. 673,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $451.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

