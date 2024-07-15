Morgan Stanley Raises PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $32.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.53.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $33.27 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,323 shares of company stock worth $873,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

