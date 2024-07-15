Morgan Stanley Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $44.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MGM opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.