National Bankshares Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$17.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.73.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 705,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

