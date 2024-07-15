National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$53.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.29.

MTY stock opened at C$47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.89. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$42.19 and a 52-week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

