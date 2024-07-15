National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$53.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Price Performance
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.