National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$53.00

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTY stock opened at C$47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.89. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$42.19 and a 52-week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.