National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $74.31 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.58.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

