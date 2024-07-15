National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $74.31 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.58.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
