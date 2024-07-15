NEAR Protocol Market Cap Achieves $6.67 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.05 or 0.00009332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and $365.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,607,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,340,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,427,655 with 1,102,146,448 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.53814329 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $228,191,537.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

