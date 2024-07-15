Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Update

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,347,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 7,223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at C$0.17 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.