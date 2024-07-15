Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Update

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,347,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 7,223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at C$0.17 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

