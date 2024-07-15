NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives C$13.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXE. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NexGen Energy

Insider Activity at NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Price Performance

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXE opened at C$10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.