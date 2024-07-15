NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 6.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 26,263,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 54,186,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NIO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
