NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in NMI by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,356,000 after acquiring an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

