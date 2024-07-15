Node AI (GPU) Price Hits $0.71 on Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Node AI token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $63.20 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Node AI

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.62176278 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $932,961.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

