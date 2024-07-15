Northland Securities Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Northland Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $883.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

