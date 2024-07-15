NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

