NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.46. 2,766,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $355.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

