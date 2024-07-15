NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 63,928 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,122,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $51.68. 496,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,943. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.