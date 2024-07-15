NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,952. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

