NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.01. 1,922,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,883. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

