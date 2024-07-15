NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 123.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,087,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,063. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $106.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.