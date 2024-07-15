NorthRock Partners LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $18.11. 14,171,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,404,260. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

