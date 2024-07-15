NorthRock Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Price Performance
Shares of ROST traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.08. 2,472,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,168. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28.
Ross Stores Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ross Stores
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.