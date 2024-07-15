NorthRock Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.08. 2,472,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,168. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

