NorthRock Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TT traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $341.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.61. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

