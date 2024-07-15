NorthRock Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after buying an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after buying an additional 411,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,268,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.20 on Monday, hitting $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

