NorthRock Partners LLC Has $97.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,380 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $97,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 346,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,318. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

