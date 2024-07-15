NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.15. 4,160,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.