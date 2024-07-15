NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 264,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,178,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $564.50. 3,679,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,851. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $567.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.