NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

