NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 51.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 19.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $20.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,941.46. The stock had a trading volume of 104,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,871.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,885.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

