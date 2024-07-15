NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ventas Stock Up 0.4 %
Ventas stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,603. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
