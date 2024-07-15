NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 377.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $226,175,000 after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $565.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $250.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

