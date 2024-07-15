NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 161.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.80. The company had a trading volume of 394,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,248. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

