NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

