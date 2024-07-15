NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after buying an additional 262,946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth about $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 323,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

